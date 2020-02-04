e-paper
Art installation on mental health awareness in Delhi

Ashoka University’s Ashoka Centre for Well-Being (ACWB) in collaboration with Red Balloon’s Young People for Change put together a week-long residential workshop to initiate conversations around mental health among the youth.

The installation on mental health awareness is being promoted by the India Art Fair.
The installation on mental health awareness is being promoted by the India Art Fair.(unsplash )
         

A public art installation on mental health awareness ‘Moving Out to Go Within by nine Ashoka University students, under the guidance of designer Sumant Jayakrishnan will be on display at STIR Gallery here from February 2 to April 15. The installation is being promoted by the India Art Fair.

This workshop brought together nine young Ashoka students from diverse cultures and backgrounds to mindfully connect and explore the importance of emotional expression and self-awareness, and to build a sense of well-being. The experiential workshop was facilitated by psychotherapist and founding director of ACWB Dr. Arvinder J Singh.

The students’ experience culminated into this interactive public arts installation that shared the participants’ personal expression and messages of awareness on mental health, well-being and self-worth.

