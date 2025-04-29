Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing tomorrow, here's how to check

Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Board will announce the Class 12th results at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in, AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in after the results are declared....Read More

The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise toppers and other details will be shared.

This year a total of 3,02,420 students have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state. The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.