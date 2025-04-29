Edit Profile
New Delhi390C
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Live

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing tomorrow, here's how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 29, 2025 3:49 PM IST
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results will be announced on April 30, 2025 at 9 am. Follow the steps given below.
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing tomorrow
    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing tomorrow

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Board will announce the Class 12th results at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in, AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in after the results are declared....Read More

    The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise toppers and other details will be shared.

    This year a total of 3,02,420 students have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state. The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 29, 2025 3:49 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: About exam dates

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:41 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Result timing

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The AHSEC Class 12 results will be out at 9 AM.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:26 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Results of all three streams together

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Board will announce the results of all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts together on April 30, 2025.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:24 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Total number of students appeared this year

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: This year, a total of 3,02,420 students have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:19 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Official notification

    Apr 29, 2025 3:16 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: List of websites

    ahsec.assam.gov.in

    assamresult.in

    Apr 29, 2025 3:14 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Details required to download marksheet

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: For downloading the marksheet, students will have to enter their roll and number and registration number.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:12 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Who announced the result date and time?

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, shared the Assam HS Result 2025 date and time on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year."

    Apr 29, 2025 3:11 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 12 results?

    1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

    2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

    3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

    4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

    5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:07 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:05 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: 3 lakh students appeared for exam

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 3,02,420 students have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:03 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Other details to be available with results

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise toppers and other details will be shared.

    Apr 29, 2025 3:01 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results to be announced via press conference

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.

    Apr 29, 2025 2:59 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in, AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in after the results are declared.

    Apr 29, 2025 2:55 PM IST

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Date and Time

    Assam HS Result 2025 date: April 30, 2025

    Assam HS Result 2025 time: 9 am

    Assam HS Result 2025 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing tomorrow, here's how to check
