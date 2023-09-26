Bengaluru Bandh: Schools, colleges in the city closed today

Bengaluru Schools Closed Today: All schools and colleges in Bengaluru will be closed today, September 26, in view of a ‘bandh’ called by farmers' organisations of Karnataka to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu.

All schools, colleges in Bengaluru closed today (Representative Photo)

Bengaluru Urban District Collector KA Dayanand has announced a public holiday for all schools and colleges and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has said that Section 144 will be imposed in the city during which gatherings of more than five people will not be permitted, news agency ANI has reported.

The bandh has been called by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations. Opposition parties have also extended their support.

Another statewide Karnataka bandh is scheduled for September 29 which has been called by Kannada Okkuta. Both strikes have been called for the same issue but Kannada Okkuta is not supporting today's.

There is no information yet whether it will be a school holiday on September 29 or not.

(With inputs from ANI)

