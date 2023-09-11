Some Bengaluru schools closed today due to pvt transport associations' strike

Bengaluru Bandh: Some schools in the Karnataka capital have announced a holiday on Monday, September 11, news agency PTI has reported citing official sources. Bengaluru Bandh: Some schools closed today due to private transport associations' strike (Representative Photo)

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has announced a strike in Bengaluru starting from Sunday midnight till Monday, which is expected to disrupt commute within the city.

Commenting on the strike, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that private transport vehicle owners have the right to do so and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been arranged to avoid any inconvenience.

"We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-going people and for those who're going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so,” Reddy told PTI.

The minister has instructed officials to ensure general public and school children do not face any difficulty .

Officials have been asked to deploy government buses on routes to schools, colleges and hospitals in the city.

