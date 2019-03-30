Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019: Direct link to check marks

The Bihar school Education Board on Saturday declared the results of the intermediate arts, science and commerce examination. The BSEB Class 12 intermediate results were uploaded on the website after 3pm.

However, the BSEB websites crashed and many candidates are anxiously waiting to check their results. Below is direct link and list of websites to check BSEB intermediate results.

List of websites to check Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019: biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, www.bsebinteredu.in, www.bsebbihar.com.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar Board intermediate results 2019

HOW TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019:

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link for Bihar Board intermediate result 2019 on the home page

A login page for intermediate results will open

Fill in your roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

This year 79.76% students have been declared successful. In arts 4 lakh, 25 thousand, 550 candidates have passed in the exam, while in commerce 59,135 have passed and in science 5,35,110 students have passed. The pass percentage is 76.53 in arts, 93.02 in commerce and 81.20 in science.

There are two toppers in science: Rohini Prakash of +2 High School Sarbahdi Nalanda and Pawan Kumar of Govt High School Kinjar Arwal. They have scored 473 out of 500 which is 94.6%.

In arts, Rohini Rani of Teresa Girls High School Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College, Gaya have topped. They have scored 463 out of 500 which is 92.6%

In commerce, Satyam Kumar of SKR college, Barbigha, Sheikhpura has topped with 472 marks, which is 94.4.% . The results can be checked after it is completely uploaded on the BSEB website. This process generally takes more than an hour.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:07 IST