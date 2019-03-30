LIVE updates: Bihar Board 2019 intermediate 12th results today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of intermediate or Class 12 board examinations on Saturday at 1 pm. The examination was held between February 6 and 16 and practical exams were conducted between January 15 and January 25.

This year more than 13 lakh students appeared for the intermediate written exams held across 1339 centres in 38 districts. The results are being declared much earlier than previous years to allow students to apply for admission to colleges in universities for further studies.

Here is the direct link to check result.

They can also check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Bihar board 12th result 2018: LIVE UPDATES

07:54 am IST This year 55 Munna Bhais were arrested during Bihar Board intermediate exam The BSEB chairman Anand Kishore has claimed that the matric exam was conducted in a fair manner. However, 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested .





07: 44 AM IST Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2019: Candidates should keep their admit card handy Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can check their roll number and roll code to log in for checking the results.





07:34 am IST This is the first time that Bihar Board is releasing result in March This will be the first ever time that Bihar Board will declare the result within 42 days of conducting the exam. This year, the exam was conducted between February 6 and 16. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.





07: 14 am IST BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will release the results Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB) Anand Kishor along with RK Mahajan, the additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will jointly release the intermediate exam results 2019 online. The press conference will start at 1 pm.





07: 10 am IST Bihar Board Results 2019: 13 lakh students were registered A total of 13.15 lakh students were registered for the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2019. Candidates will be able to check their results today after 1 pm.



