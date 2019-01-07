Bihar Board intermediate exam 2019: Admit card for practical exam released

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit card for intermediate (Class 12) practical exams 2019 on its official website. The admit card will be available for download from January 7 to 10 , 2019. The practical exams will commence from January 15, 2019 and conclude on January 25.

Headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password and issue it to the students after putting their signature and school stamps before the commencement of practical exams.Also, students should ensure that they receive their admit cards from their school principal before the practical exams.

Bihar Board has also uploaded the final admit card for BSEB Matric exam 2019 on its official website. Click here for more details.

The admit card is issued only for those candidates who have qualified the sent-up exam for BSEB matric 2019.

Candidates facing any difficulties regarding the admit card can contact on these BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:07 IST