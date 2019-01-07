Bihar Board matric exam 2019: Final admit card released, download before Jan 12

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit card for matriculation (Class 10) exam 2019 on its official website biharboard.online. The admit card will be available for download from January 7 to 12 , 2019.

Headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password and issue it to the students after putting their signature and school stamps before the commencement of practical exams.Also, students should ensure that they receive their admit cards from their school principal before the practical exams.

Bihar Board 2019: Schedule for matric and intermediate exams released, check here

The admit cards are compulsory for practical exam of optional papers like home science,music, dance, Lalit art, internal assessment for science papers and project and literary work for social science paper that will be conducted between January 22 and 24, 2019.

The admit card is issued only for those candidates who have qualified the sent-up exam for BSEB matric 2019.

Candidates facing any difficulties regarding the admit card can contact on these BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588.

Here’s the direct link to the official website of Bihar Board

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 08:58 IST