BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2019 today, check latest updates and how to download your result

The wait is over. In few hours, Bihar Board class 12th result will be out.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will address a press conference today at the Bihar Board office. Candidates can follow the result updates at hindustantimes.com.

The 13 lakh candidates who had taken the Bihar Board intermediate examination will be able to check their results after the result is declared.

Results of all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce and vocational will be declared today.

Candidates can check the live updates of the Bihar Board intermediate result today at hindustantimes.com.

This will be the first ever time that Bihar Board will declare the result within 42 days of conducting the exam. This year, the exam was conducted between February 6 and 16. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.

BIHAR BOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Bihar Board intermediate result 2019.

A login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 06:00 IST