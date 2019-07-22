Bill to improve India’s medical education system introduced in Lok Sabha

education

A Bill that seeks to improve access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals all over the country to promote equitable and universal health care was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, to provide for a medical education system that also encourages community health perspective and makes services of medical professionals accessible to all citizens.

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India and usher in major changes in medical education sector as well as promote national health goals that encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research.

