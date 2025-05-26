10th RBSE Result 2025 News Live: Website to check Rajasthan Class 10 marks when released
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 results. Once out, students who appeared for the matric examinations this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates will need to enter details like their roll number to check their results.
It is expected that the board will conduct a press conference to declare the Class 10 results. Along with the results, board officials will also share other details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.
Earlier, the board announced the Class 12 results via a press conference.
The RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.
In 2024, RBSE announced the Class 10 results on May 29. The pass percentage was recorded at 93.03 per cent.
Follow the blog for the RBSE 10th results date and time, and more updates.
How to check results when out
Candidates will be able to check their results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025.
- Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
