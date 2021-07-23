Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: BIEAP 12th results today, here’s how to check

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 will be declared today, July 23, 2021. Candidates can check their BIEAP 12th Result by following these simple steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:56 AM IST
AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: BIEAP 12th results today, here’s how to check(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Board of Intermediate Education, AP will be announce AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 on July 23, 2021. BIEAP 12th Result will be declared at 4 pm today by the State Education Minister. The result will be available on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and also on examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in.

Candidates can check the result on the official website of Manabadi. This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the second year examination. Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of result.

• Click on AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and other details.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The result will be released by Dr Audimulapu Suresh garu, Education Minister of the state at 4 pm at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi.

