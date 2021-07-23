AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: Manabadi Class 12 results to be declared today

Board of Intermediate Education, AP will declare AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 on July 23, 2021. The Manabadi Class 12 results will be available at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check their results on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

The Class 12 result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The result will be released by Dr Audimulapu Suresh garu, Education Minister of the state at 4 pm at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates

This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the second year examination. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May in 1451 centres across the state which was cancelled by the State Education Minister A Suresh due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be awarded on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and Class 11. BIEAP will follow 30:70 formula in which they will give 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and 70 percent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the Inter result.