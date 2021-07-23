Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / AP inter result 2021 declared: Important points
board exams

AP inter result 2021 declared: Important points

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 has been declared today, July 23. Students can check their BIEAP 12th Result from the official websites of the board.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:16 PM IST
AP inter result 2021 soon: Important points (Getty Images)

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 has been declared today, July 23. Students can check their BIEAP 12th Result from the official websites of the board.

AP inter result live updates

Candidates can check the result on the official website of Manabadi. This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the second year examination.

The result will be available on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and also on examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in.

Students are eagerly awaiting for their result today as this is the first time board exam results are being released without exams. State government could not organise board exams this year due to COVID-19 cases. Instead of exams, the state government decided to award marks to students on the basis of their past performance.

Due to multiple logins it is highly possible that the AP inter result portal may slow down. In such cases, students should wait for the website to load properly.

Students should not click on spam links to access results. If the website is not working properly, they should wait for a while.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap inter result
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP