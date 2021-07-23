AP inter result 2021 declared: Important points

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 has been declared today, July 23. Students can check their BIEAP 12th Result from the official websites of the board.

Candidates can check the result on the official website of Manabadi. This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the second year examination.

The result will be available on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and also on examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in.

Students are eagerly awaiting for their result today as this is the first time board exam results are being released without exams. State government could not organise board exams this year due to COVID-19 cases. Instead of exams, the state government decided to award marks to students on the basis of their past performance.

Due to multiple logins it is highly possible that the AP inter result portal may slow down. In such cases, students should wait for the website to load properly.

Students should not click on spam links to access results. If the website is not working properly, they should wait for a while.

