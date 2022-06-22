AP Inter Results 2022 Live: Latest updates on BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year result

AP Inter Results 2022 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will likely declare AP Inter Results 2022 soon. The 1st year and 2nd year result will be announced by the Board and candidates who have appeared for the first and second year examination can check the result on bie.ap.gov.in. The results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in.

The Board has conducted the board examination from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for AP Intermediate examination this year.

Students who have appeared for the exam will have to score minimum 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Class 11 and Class 12 examination. The Board will provide digital scorecards to the students after declaration of the result.