AP Inter Results 2022 Live: Latest updates on BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year result
AP Inter Results 2022 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will likely declare AP Inter Results 2022 soon. The 1st year and 2nd year result will be announced by the Board and candidates who have appeared for the first and second year examination can check the result on bie.ap.gov.in. The results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in.
The Board has conducted the board examination from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for AP Intermediate examination this year.
Students who have appeared for the exam will have to score minimum 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Class 11 and Class 12 examination. The Board will provide digital scorecards to the students after declaration of the result.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 09:10 AM
AP Inter 1st result: Last year exams were cancelled
In 2021, the AP inter exams were cancelled by the state education minister due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May 2021.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 09:01 AM
AP Class 11, class 12 result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Board has conducted the board examination from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:56 AM
AP 12th result 2022: Documents needed to check results
AP 12th result 2022 will be declared and will be available on the official website of BIEAP. Students are advised to keep their roll number, registration number and date of birth in mind to check the result. All the details will also be available on their admit card.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:46 AM
Andhra Pradesh intermediate results: College admissions to begin soon
Soon after Andhra Pradesh intermediate results are declared, the college admissions for undergraduate courses in colleges and universities will begin.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:40 AM
Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2022: Around 5 lakh candidates appeared
Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2022 will likely be announced soon. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared this year for first and second year intermediate examinations conducted by the Board in March-April.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:31 AM
Andhra Pradesh class 12 result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of result portals available below.
Click on Andhra Pradesh class 12 result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:27 AM
AP intermediate results 2022: Websites to check
AP intermediate results 2022 will be available once declared at these websites given below.
examsresults.ap.nic.in
results.bie.ap.gov.in
results.apcfss.in
bie.ap.gov.in
results.gov.in
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 08:17 AM
1st year AP intermediate results: Date and Time
1st year AP intermediate results is expected to release today, June 22, 2022. As per various media reports, the result will be announced at 12.30 pm today.