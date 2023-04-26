AP Inter Result 2023 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today on bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their marks online on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
AP Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce Intermediate first year (Class 11) and Intermediate second year (Class 12) final exam results today, April 26. Students can check AP Inter results 2023 on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in and on examresults.ap.nic.in.
As per a press release, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce these results at 5 pm. After that, students can check it on the official websites.
AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their marks online. When available, the direct link to view BIEAP Inter results will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates on AP Inter result 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 26, 2023 10:26 AM IST
AP Inter result 2023: How to check on bie.ap.gov.in
- Go to the board website.
- Find and open the link for 1st year/2nd year Intermediate result.
- Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and login.
- View and download your result.
Apr 26, 2023 10:07 AM IST
AP Inter results 2023: How students did last year
Last year, the overall pass percentage in AP Inter 1st year results was 54 per cent. In second year, it was 61 per cent.
Apr 26, 2023 09:50 AM IST
BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: Direct link will be shared here
Once AP Inter result is announced, students can find the direct link to view their marks here.
Apr 26, 2023 09:29 AM IST
AP Inter results 2023: Result coming in less than a month
BIEAP will declare AP Inter results this year within less than a month. First year exams ended on April 3 and second year exams on April 4.
Apr 26, 2023 09:05 AM IST
AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023: Result date
The date for declaration of AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results is April 26.
Result time: 5 pm.
Apr 26, 2023 08:56 AM IST
AP Inter result 2023: Login credentials required
To check AP Inter result, students have to use their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.
Apr 26, 2023 08:50 AM IST
AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: When can students check marks online?
BIEAP will hold a press conference to announce Inter results. It is scheduled for 5 pm. Soon after that, students can check their marks online at bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
Apr 26, 2023 08:34 AM IST
AP Inter results 2023: Education minister to announce results
As per information available, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana is going to announce Inter results at a press conference scheduled for 5 pm.
Apr 26, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Apr 26, 2023 08:21 AM IST
AP Inter result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results together
BIEAP is going to announce both 1st and 2nd year final exam results together. These results will be declared today.
Apr 26, 2023 08:16 AM IST
