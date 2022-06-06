AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result will be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh. The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at 12 noon today.
This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state. For latest updates candidates can check the live blog below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 07:49 AM
AP SSC Result 2022: 6 lakh candidates waiting for result
AP Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 6, 2022. This year around 6 lakh students are waiting for the result to release.
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 07:23 AM
When was AP Class 10 examination 2022 conducted
This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 07:11 AM
AP 10th Result 2022: Who will announce the result
The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh.
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 07:01 AM
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022: No merit list this year
The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section.
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 06:51 AM
AP Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check
AP Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced on June 4, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
-
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 06:41 AM
AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Releasing today
AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time have been announced. The result will be declared today, June 6, 2022 at 12 noon.