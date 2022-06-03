Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing on June 4
AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing on June 4

AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th results will be declared on June 4, 2022. The AP SSC result will be announced at 11 am. 
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 03:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2022 on June 4, 2022. Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 11 am on June 4, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in. 

The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section. 

This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:55 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2022 Date: When to release result 

    AP SSC Results 2022 Date have been announced by the Board. The result will be declared on June 4, 2022 at 11 am. The direct link will be available here soon after declaration. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:45 PM IST

    AP 10th Result How To Check

    Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in. 

    Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Once done your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:39 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2022 With Marks

    Sri D. Devananda Reddy Director of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh issued a notice in 2020  to follow the system of awarding Marks to the students from SSC Public Examinations March 2020 onwards, duly dispensing with the Grading System.

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022: Schools prohibited to release merit list 

    The Board has also directed the schools to not declare or advertise ranks for SSC public examinations in any form at any level to protect the interest of students and parents.

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:25 PM IST

    AP Class 10 Result 2022: 6 lakh students waiting for result 

    AP Class 10 result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 4, 2022. This year around 6 lakh students are waiting for the result to release. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:24 PM IST

    AP 10th Result 2022: Exam dates 

    This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:16 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2022: Merit list not to release 

    The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section.

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:10 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: Who will announce the result 

    The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:05 PM IST

    AP SSC Results: Where to check result 

    AP SSC Results will be announced on June 4, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Jun 03, 2022 03:00 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2022: Date and time 

    Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2022 on June 4, 2022. Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 11 am on June 4, 2022.

