Assam Board Exam 2023 Datesheet: AHSEC Class 12 timetable out, exam begins Feb 20

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has released Assam Board Exam 2023 Datesheet for Higher Secondary. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 board examination can check the datesheet given below.

As per the official time table, the higher secondary board exam will begin on February 20 and will end on March 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The HS examination will begin with English paper and will end with Home Science and Entrepreneurship Development paper.

The practical examination for Class 12 will be conducted from January 25 to February 15, 2023.

The examination timing for morning shift for 30 marks and 50 marks exams in from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The modern languages include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali and Urdu. The advance language includes Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi and Advance Manipuri. Music is divided in 3 groups – Group A, Group B and Group C. Vocational papers include General Foundation Course- II, Elective paper IV, V and VI.

