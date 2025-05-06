Assam State School Education Board has released Assam Board HSLC Compartment Exam 2025 timetable. Candidates who want to appear for the compartment examination can check the datesheet through the official website of ASEEB. Assam Board HSLC Compartment Exam 2025 timetable released, check datesheet here(HT file)

The HSLC compartment examination datesheet, the examination will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The HSLC compartment exam will begin with MIL/English and Sanskrit papers and end with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Computer Science, Commerce and Hindi papers.

The Board will give 15 minutes extra time from 8.45 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift to read the question paper only.

The compartment examination will be held for those candidates who could not come out successful in the HSLC Examination, 2025 but failed in a maximum of 3 (three) subjects and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate. They will be eligible to appear in the Compartmental Examination on a single chance. The Candidate appearing in the Compartmental Examination has to secure a minimum of 30% marks in the subjects appeared and his/her total marks must be 180 or above to come out successful.

The list of centres for holding the Compartmental examination will be notified in the Portal.

The Assam HSLC result was announced on April 11. This year the overall pass percentage is 63.98%. The pass percentage of boys is 67.59% and pass percentage of girls is 61.09%. Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped the SEBA matric examinations 2025 with 98.50 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASEEB.

Assam Board HSLC Compartment Exam 2025 timetable here