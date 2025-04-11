Menu Explore
Assam board HSLC result 2025: Amishi Saikia of Jorhat tops SEBA matric, check list of toppers here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Apr 11, 2025 10:40 AM IST

The Assam matric results 2025. This year, Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped the Class 10 examinations. Check names of top 3 rank holders here. 

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASEEB) division 1 (previously SEBA) announced the HSLC or Matric board exam results on Friday, April 11, 2025. Students who appeared in the board examination can find the result link on the official websites. Assam HSLC Result 2025 Live Updates.

Assam board HSLC result 2025: Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped SEBA matric exams this year, Check top 3 toppers here. (Representative image/HT file)
Assam board HSLC result 2025: Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped SEBA matric exams this year, Check top 3 toppers here. (Representative image/HT file)

The official websites to check the results are as follows:

asseb.in

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

assamresult.in

Also read: Assam Board 10th Result 2025: SEBA Assam HSLC results declared, 63.98% students pass

This year, Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped the SEBA matric examinations 2025 with 98.50 per cent. The top 3 rank holders are as follows:

  1. Amishi Saikia (Jorhat) - 98.50 per cent
  2. Saptarswa Bordoloi (Kamrup Metropolitan) - 98.33 per cent
  3. Anirban Borgohain (Jorhat) - 98.17 per cent

Also read: SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: Assam Board HSLC results out, here's how to check marks

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 63.98 per cent.

Notably, the digital marks sheets are available online. Students/parents can use the digital marks sheets for Class 11 admission. The document can be downloaded using roll and number.

The board will provide original marks sheets and certificates later.

Also read: Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Assam Board 10th results declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts. The first shift began from 9 am and ended at 12 noon, and second shift commenced from 1.30 pm and concluded at 4.30 pm.

Furthermore, the HSLC examination began with the English paper and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to check Assam Matric result

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

  1. Go to the official result website at sebaonline.org.
  2. Click on the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Assam board HSLC result 2025: Amishi Saikia of Jorhat tops SEBA matric, check list of toppers here
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On