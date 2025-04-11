Menu Explore
Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Assam Board 10th results declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 11, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025 declared. This year, the overall pass percentage is 63.98 per cent. Check direct link and details below.

Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB has declared Assam HSLC Result 2025 on April 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for SEBA Assam Board 10th examination can check the results on the official website of SEBA Asssam at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates

Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Assam Board 10th results declared, direct link here(PTI)
Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Assam Board 10th results declared, direct link here(PTI)

The Class 10 board results can be checked on other official websites, including assamresult.in. Third-party result websites are also available where candidates can check their Assam Matric results.

The overall pass percentage this year is 63.98 per cent.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app from 10.30 am. To download the marks sheet, students will have to enter their roll and number.

Direct link to check Assam HSLC Result 2025

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SEBA Asssam at sebaonline.org.

2. Click on Assam HSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination started with English paper and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
