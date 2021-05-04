Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam Class 10 Exam 2021: SEBA HSLC exam postponed due to surge in COVID19 cases
Assam Class 10 Exam 2021: SEBA HSLC exam postponed due to surge in COVID19 cases

Assam Class 10 Exam 2021 postponed due to surge in COVID19. The new dates will be announced in due course of time.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Assam Class 10 Exam 2021: SEBA HSLC exam postponed due to surge in COVID19 cases(HT file)

Assam government has postponed Assam Class 10 Exam 2021 due to surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11, 2021 remains suspended till further orders.

The revised schedule of the Class 10 examination will be announced by the Board shortly after consultation with the Health Department of the state. The official notice reads, “In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state of Assam. It has been decided to postpone the HSLC/ AHM Examinations 2021, scheduled to be held from 11th of May, 2021,”

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a tweet along with the official notice on his official Twitter account. Check the tweet below.

The HSLC exams were scheduled to begin on May 11 and conclude on June 1. The result of HSLC, HS exams was to be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively. The theory papers were to be conducted in pen and paper mode. The Board has already conducted the practical exams on March 4 and March 5, 2021 in the state.

assam board seba hslc board examinations exam postponed
