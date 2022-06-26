Assam HS Result 2022 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results on ahsec.assam.gov.in
- Assam HS Result 2022 Live: AHSEC Class 12th results tomorrow on ahsec.assam.gov.in
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Assam HS result 2022 on June 27, at 9 am. Once results are announced, students can go to resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.resut.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in to check their scores using roll number.
AHSEC will announce names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the result press conference. Students will get their results online on June 26 and after that, they can collect physical copies of their marks sheets and pass certificates from schools/colleges.
Apart from the official website, Assam HS results will also be available on some unofficial websites. Students are advised to check their result on official websites for authenticity.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 08:26 PM
Assam HS 12th Result 2022: How to check AHSEC results
- Go to resultsassam.nic.in or www.ahsec.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Assam HS result link
- Login with your roll number
- Submit and view scores
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:54 PM
Assam 12th Result 2022: Where to check AHSEC HS results
Websites to check Assam HS results are:
- resultsassam.nic.in
- assamresult.co.in
- assam.resut.in
- ahsec.assam.gov.in
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:52 PM
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2022: Login credentials to check Higher Secondary results
To check AHSEC result 2022, candidates need to use their board exam roll numbers. They are advised to keep their admit cards ready.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:34 PM
Assam Board Result: AHSEC result press conference
Assam Board Result 2022: AHSEC will hold a press conference at 9 am to announce Assam board results and soon after that, students can check their scores on the board website, ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:32 PM
Assam board HS result 2022 date and time
Assam Class 12 Result Date: June 27
Assam HS 12th Result 2022 time: 9 am
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:30 PM
Assam HS result 2022: Class 12th results tomorrow
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare HS result 2022 on June 27.