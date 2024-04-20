The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Matric board examination in the state can check SEBA Assam Board Class 10 results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC 10th Result Live Updates Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: SEBA Assam Board Class 10 results declared

The Assam Board Class 10 results are announced and the Board has shared the details. Along with the results declaration, the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, merit list, toppers and other details were also shared.

This year, more than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination for Class 10 conducted by the Board. The SEBA 10th examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of resultassam.nic.in.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.