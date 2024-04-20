Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: SEBA Assam board Matric results releasing today, get direct link for marks

    Apr 20, 2024 9:56 AM IST
    The Assam Class 10th Matric results are releasing today at 10:30 AM on sebaonline.org. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    Key Events
    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Class 10th matric results releasing today at sebaonline.org at 10:30 AM.
    The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, will declare the Assam 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the SEBA Assam Class 10 examination can check their results from 10.30 am onwards.  The link to check results are- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in.  This year, the HSLC examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only....Read More

    More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Assam Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Steps to check results when out

    1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org
    2. On the homepage, click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link.
    3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
    4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Check the results and download the page.
    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    Apr 20, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Assam Education Minister Ranog Pegu informs on 10th Matric results

    Apr 20, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: What are the credentials required to check marks?

    To check the marks, students will have to enter details such as their roll number and name in the login page. 

    Apr 20, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Over 4 lakh students wait in anticipation

    More than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Matric exams this year and are eagerly waiting for the results.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Websites to check Assam Class 10th Matric results

    Once released, the Assam Class 10th Matric results can be checked on the following websites: 

    1. sebaonline.org
    2. resultsassam.nic.in
    3. assamonline.in
    4. assamresult.in.

     

    Apr 20, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Results to be out at 10:30 AM

    The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will be declaring the 10th results from 10:30 AM onwards.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Results releasing today

    The SEBA will be releasing the 10th Matric results today

