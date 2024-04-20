Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: SEBA Assam board Matric results releasing today, get direct link for marks
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, will declare the Assam 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the SEBA Assam Class 10 examination can check their results from 10.30 am onwards. The link to check results are- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in. This year, the HSLC examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only.
More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Assam Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Steps to check results when out
- Visit the official website sebaonline.org
- On the homepage, click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the results and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: What are the credentials required to check marks?
To check the marks, students will have to enter details such as their roll number and name in the login page.
More than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Matric exams this year and are eagerly waiting for the results.
Once released, the Assam Class 10th Matric results can be checked on the following websites:
- sebaonline.org
- resultsassam.nic.in
- assamonline.in
- assamresult.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will be declaring the 10th results from 10:30 AM onwards.
The SEBA will be releasing the 10th Matric results today