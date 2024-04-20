Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: SEBA Assam board Matric results releasing today, get direct link for marks

Live

Assam HSLC 10th Result Live: Class 10th matric results releasing today at sebaonline.org at 10:30 AM.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, will declare the Assam 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the SEBA Assam Class 10 examination can check their results from 10.30 am onwards. The link to check results are- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in. This year, the HSLC examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only....Read More

More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Assam Class 10 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.