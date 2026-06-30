Assam State School Education Board has issued a directive for candidates who have failed the Assam HSLC 2026 exam. Candidates who have failed the Class 10 examination can check the guidelines available on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC 2026: SEBA Assam directs failed candidates to take re-admission, issues guidelines(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

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As per the directive, candidates who have failed the HSLC examination and wish to continue their studies will be required to re-admit to class 10 for regular classes. Such candidates will only be allowed to appear in subsequent examinations.

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The last date to take re-admission is August 14, 2026.

The guidelines issued by the Board are given here.

The Board has directed that students take admission in the same schools from where they appeared in the HSLC examination 2026. If the parent school is not in a position to offer readmission, students may be admitted to any other school within the same centre from which they appeared for the HSLC exam 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} No change in the registration number. Students will have to appear in the subsequent examination with the same registration number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No change in the registration number. Students will have to appear in the subsequent examination with the same registration number. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Students may change their elective subject if desired, but they must do so before the half-yearly examination. After the half-yearly examination, a change of subject will not be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students may change their elective subject if desired, but they must do so before the half-yearly examination. After the half-yearly examination, a change of subject will not be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those schools where students will take re-admissions will make arrangements to assess students' practical skills for the period of study, and they will have to send practical marks/internal assessment marks to ASEEB accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those schools where students will take re-admissions will make arrangements to assess students' practical skills for the period of study, and they will have to send practical marks/internal assessment marks to ASEEB accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The students will be required to appear for the Class 10 half-yearly examination, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the next exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students will be required to appear for the Class 10 half-yearly examination, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the next exam. {{/usCountry}}

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The head of the Institution will supervise their attendance in class, monitor their progress in their studies, and include them in remedial classes as needed.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Official Notice Here

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