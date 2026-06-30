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Assam HSLC 2026: SEBA Assam directs failed candidates to take re-admission, issues guidelines

SEBA Assam has directed all the Assam HSLC 2026 failed candidates to take re-admission in Class 10. Check the guidelines here. 

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 03:54 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Assam State School Education Board has issued a directive for candidates who have failed the Assam HSLC 2026 exam. Candidates who have failed the Class 10 examination can check the guidelines available on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC 2026: SEBA Assam directs failed candidates to take re-admission, issues guidelines(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

As per the directive, candidates who have failed the HSLC examination and wish to continue their studies will be required to re-admit to class 10 for regular classes. Such candidates will only be allowed to appear in subsequent examinations.

CBSE exempts current Class 10 batch from three-language policy

The last date to take re-admission is August 14, 2026.

The guidelines issued by the Board are given here.

The Board has directed that students take admission in the same schools from where they appeared in the HSLC examination 2026. If the parent school is not in a position to offer readmission, students may be admitted to any other school within the same centre from which they appeared for the HSLC exam 2026.

The head of the Institution will supervise their attendance in class, monitor their progress in their studies, and include them in remedial classes as needed.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Official Notice Here 

 
seba
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / Assam HSLC 2026: SEBA Assam directs failed candidates to take re-admission, issues guidelines
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