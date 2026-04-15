The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared BIEAP Inter Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 and 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates BIEAP Inter Result 2026: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results declared, here's how to check (HT file)

The direct link to check the BIEAP Inter results is given below.

The Board announced the 1st and 2nd year results at the press conference. The press conference was held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the Board released the grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc.

The examination for Class 11 was conducted from February 23 to March 24 and Class 12 was held from February 24 to March 23, 2025.

Direct link to check BIEAP Inter Result 2026

BIEAP Inter Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.