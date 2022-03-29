Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: When, where, how to check BSEB Matric result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result 2022 for around 17 lakh students is expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Ahead of results, the BSEB will announce the date and time through its official social media pages. Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number.

Before BSEB Matric result link is activated on the official website, the board will hold a press conference to make the announcement.

The BSEB had released official answer key for objective-type questions on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.