Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: Apply between April 2-8, here's how
board exams

Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: Apply between April 2-8, here's how

Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: To apply for Bihar board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric result (answer sheet) scrutiny, students can login to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in between April 2 and April 8.
Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 10 results can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 8.(biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in )
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 05:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: To apply for Bihar board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric result (answer sheet) scrutiny, students can login to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in between April 2 and April 8.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the application link for scrutiny of Bihar board class 10 results 2022 on April 2. Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 10 results can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 8.

They need to pay a fee of 70 per subject for scrutiny.

Steps to apply for scrutiny of BSEB class 10 results 2022

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and click on ‘Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination, 2022)’.

Alternatively, go to scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com and register with roll code, roll number and registration number.

The scrutiny application number will be displayed on the next page. Use it along with your registration number to login.

Click on the apply button given for the subject you want to apply for scrutiny.

RELATED STORIES

Pay the scrutiny fee(s).

The Bihar Board announced matric or Class 10 exam results on Thursday, March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result matriculation exam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP