Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: Apply between April 2-8, here's how

Bihar board 10th results scrutiny 2022: To apply for Bihar board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric result (answer sheet) scrutiny, students can login to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in between April 2 and April 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the application link for scrutiny of Bihar board class 10 results 2022 on April 2. Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 10 results can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 8.

They need to pay a fee of ₹70 per subject for scrutiny.

Steps to apply for scrutiny of BSEB class 10 results 2022

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and click on ‘Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination, 2022)’.

Alternatively, go to scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com and register with roll code, roll number and registration number.

The scrutiny application number will be displayed on the next page. Use it along with your registration number to login.

Click on the apply button given for the subject you want to apply for scrutiny.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pay the scrutiny fee(s).

The Bihar Board announced matric or Class 10 exam results on Thursday, March 31.