Bihar School Examination Boardhas again extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Eam 2024. The last date has been extended till October 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 12 board examination can do it through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024: BSEB again extends registration date, notice here (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The official notice was shared by BSEB on their official Twitter account.

Those candidates who have passed Class 11 are eligible to apply for intermediate annual exam 2024. Candidates will not have to pay late fees till October 27, 2023. To apply for the senior secondary examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration details.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1430/-. The category wise application fees can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official website of Bihar Board. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.