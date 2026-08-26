Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for Bihar Board Exam 2027. The registration process has been opened for Class 10 and Class 12. For Class 10, candidates can register through the official link- exam.biharboardonline.org and for Class 12, candidates can find the registration link at intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Exam 2027: BSEB Class 10th, 12th registration begins, direct link to apply here (Santosh Kumar )

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The Class 10 and Class 12 registration process commenced on August 25 and will end on September 16, 2026. The last date of examination application form fee payment is till September 15, 2026.

Direct link to register for Bihar Board Exam 2027 for Class 10

Direct link to register for Bihar Board Exam 2027 for Class 12

Bihar Board Exam 2027: How to register for Class 10 and Class 12

Those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSEB Class 10 or BSEB Class 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSEB Class 10 or BSEB Class 12. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Click on the registration link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination Fee

For Class 12, the examination fee and other fees are listed below.

a. Examination Application Form Fee: Rs. 150/-

b. Examination Fee: Rs. 260/-

c. Local Levy: Rs. 480/-

d. Marksheet Fee: Rs. 170/-

e. Provisional Certificate Fee: Rs. 170/-

f. Migration Certificate Fee: Rs. 170/-

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g. Online Fee (Rs. 30/-) will be kept by the educational institution, which will be used by the Head of the educational institution for filling the online application of the student and providing them with the dummy/original admit card by downloading it.

MP Board Datesheet 2026: MPBSE 10th, 12th timetable released at mpbse.nic.in, check schedule here

Total Examination and other fees, including online fee: Rs. 1430/-

Permission fee for the advanced and qualifying candidates of Arts, Science and Commerce streams: Rs. 340/-

Practical examination fee for the candidate of professional course only: Rs. 400/-

The payment of the fee should be done through online mode.

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The BSEB Class 10, 12 board examination will be held by the Bihar Board in February 2027. The dates have not been released yet. The Bihar Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced in March 2027, as per past trends.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.