Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023 on January 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for D.El.Ed Face to Face examination can apply online through the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the examination is till February 8, 2023. The date of issuing of the admit card will be done on February 2, 2023. The written examination of D.El.Ed will be conducted from March 13 to March 20, 2023.

The answer key will be displayed on March 27, 2023. The last date to download the answer key will be till March 30, 2023. The Bihar BSEB D.El.ED examination result will be announced in August or September 2023.

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the examination through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

