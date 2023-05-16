Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023: Matric result on May 18 at 10 am

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2023 12:29 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Students can check Odisha HSC result 2023 on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Board of Secondary Education Odisha has confirmed the date and time for Class 10th or Matric or HSC results 2023. According to BSE President Ramashis Hazra, Odisha Matric result will be declared on May 18, at 10 am.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023: Matric result date and time announced(HT File)

Once declared, students can check Odisha HSC result 2023 on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

To check Odisha 10th result, students have to login to the board website using roll number and date of birth.

How to check Odisha Matric result 2023

  1. Go to orrisaresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the link to check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023.
  3. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and the text/numbers from the displayed image and login.
  4. Check your result.
  5. Download/take printout of the result page for future uses.

For other information related to the Odisha 10th examination, students can check the official website of the board.

Topics
bse odisha board exam result
