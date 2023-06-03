BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Date: Bihar Board Matric Compartmental results today

Bihar School Examination Board has announced BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 date and time. The Bihar Board Matric Compartmental results will be announced on June 3, 2023 at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Compartmental result today (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The compartmental result will be announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 results were released on March 31 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). 16,10,657 students registered for the BSEB Class 10 exams, of which 13,05,203 passed. This year, the overall pass percentage in Bihar board Matric results stood at 81.04 per cent. The scrutiny process was started on April 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}