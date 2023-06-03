BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results shortly

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board Matric compartmental examination can check the results at 1.30 pm on the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental result will be announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state.

This compartmental examination was conducted by the Board for those students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. This was their second chance to pass the examination. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. Follow the blog for latest updates.