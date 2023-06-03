Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results shortly
BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results shortly

Updated on Jun 03, 2023 12:35 PM IST

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results releasing shortly. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results link at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results link at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board Matric compartmental examination can check the results at 1.30 pm on the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

The compartmental result will be announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state. 

This compartmental examination was conducted by the Board for those students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. This was their second chance to pass the examination. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2023: Who will announce the results?

    The compartmental result will be announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB at 1.30 pm today. 

  • Jun 03, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Matric Compartment Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

    Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 03, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Results 2023: Where to check 

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    results.biharboardonline.com

     

  • Jun 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: June 3, 2023 

    Time: 1.30 pm

