BSEB 10th Result 2022: Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Matric results today

board exams

BSEB 10th Result 2022 will be declared today, March 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BSEB Matric Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release Matriculation (Class 10) results today, March 31, at 1 pm. The results will be published on the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, following a press conference of the state’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary.

The results will also be available on hindustantimes.com. Students can register in the link given here to receive their results on mobile phones.

Around of 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 final exams this year in Bihar. The exams took place in February.

How to check Bihar board 10th result 2022

  • On Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in:
  • Go to the result website and click on the direct link
  • Enter your login details and submit
  • Download the scorecard from the next page.

On Hindustantimes.com:

  • Go to the link mentioned above.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number.
  • Submit to download Bihar board result.

The board had announced results of Intermediate (Class 12) final exams earlier this month.

After the results, the BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets, compartmental examination and special examination.

Those who do not qualify in the final examination, and those who were absent will get anoter chance to pass the 10th class through these exams.

