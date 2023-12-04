Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th date sheet released, check schedule here

BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th date sheet released, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board announces datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024. The BSEB Intermediate exams will be conducted in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024.

BSEB Intermediate exams to be conducted in two shifts from February 1 to February 12(File photo)

The Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. The practical examination for class 12th will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

Bihar Board class 10th date sheet

DateSubject
February 15Mother tongue
February 16Maths
February 17Second language
February 19Social Science
February 20Science
February 21English
February 22Elective
February 23Elective

Bihar Board class 12th date sheet

DateShift 1Shift 2
February  11 st Sitting (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM )2 nd Sitting (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM)
 

Biology

Philosophy

Economics
February  2Mathematics

Political Science

Foundation Course

February 3Physics

Geography

Business Studies

February 5EnglishHindi
February 6ChemistryEnglish
February 7 Hindi

History

Agriculture

February 8 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,  Arabic,  Persian, Pali, Bangla

Psychology

Entrepreneurship

February 9Music

Home Science

Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457)

February 10

Sociology

Accountancy

136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138- Tourism, 139- Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143- Telecom, 144- It/Ites

235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237- Tourism, 238- Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242- Telecom, 243- It/Ites

342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344- Tourism, 345- Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349-

 

February 12

126- Urdu, 127- Maithili, 128- Sanskrit, 129- Prakrit, 130- Magahi, 131- Bhojpuri, 132- Arabic, 133- Persian, 134- Pali, 135- Bangla

225- Urdu, 226- Maithili, 227- Sanskrit, 228- Prakrit, 229- Magahi, 230- Bhojpuri, 231- Arabic, 232- Persian, 233- Pali, 234- Bangla

332- Urdu, 333- Maithili, 334- Sanskrit, 335- Prakrit, 336- Magahi, 337- Bhojpuri, 338- Arabic, 339- Persian, 340- Pali, 341- Bangla

122- Computer Science, 123- Multi Media & Web. Tech

221- Computer Science, 222- Multi Media & Web. Tech.

317- Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media & Web. Tech

485- Physics, 486- Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489- Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491- Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495- Sociology, 496- Economics, 497- Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education,

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb intermediate examination
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP