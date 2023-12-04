BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th date sheet released, check schedule here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024. The BSEB Intermediate exams will be conducted in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024.

BSEB Intermediate exams to be conducted in two shifts from February 1 to February 12(File photo)

The Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. The practical examination for class 12th will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024.

The Internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

Bihar Board class 10th date sheet Date Subject February 15 Mother tongue February 16 Maths February 17 Second language February 19 Social Science February 20 Science February 21 English February 22 Elective February 23 Elective

Bihar Board class 12th date sheet Date Shift 1 Shift 2 February 1 1 st Sitting (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM ) 2 nd Sitting (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM) Biology Philosophy Economics February 2 Mathematics Political Science Foundation Course February 3 Physics Geography Business Studies February 5 English Hindi February 6 Chemistry English February 7 Hindi History Agriculture February 8 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla Psychology Entrepreneurship February 9 Music Home Science Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457) February 10 Sociology Accountancy 136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138- Tourism, 139- Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143- Telecom, 144- It/Ites 235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237- Tourism, 238- Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242- Telecom, 243- It/Ites 342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344- Tourism, 345- Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349- February 12 126- Urdu, 127- Maithili, 128- Sanskrit, 129- Prakrit, 130- Magahi, 131- Bhojpuri, 132- Arabic, 133- Persian, 134- Pali, 135- Bangla 225- Urdu, 226- Maithili, 227- Sanskrit, 228- Prakrit, 229- Magahi, 230- Bhojpuri, 231- Arabic, 232- Persian, 233- Pali, 234- Bangla 332- Urdu, 333- Maithili, 334- Sanskrit, 335- Prakrit, 336- Magahi, 337- Bhojpuri, 338- Arabic, 339- Persian, 340- Pali, 341- Bangla 122- Computer Science, 123- Multi Media & Web. Tech 221- Computer Science, 222- Multi Media & Web. Tech. 317- Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media & Web. Tech 485- Physics, 486- Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489- Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491- Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495- Sociology, 496- Economics, 497- Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education,