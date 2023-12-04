BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th date sheet released, check schedule here
Bihar School Examination Board announces datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024. The BSEB Intermediate exams will be conducted in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024.
The Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. The practical examination for class 12th will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024.
The Internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.
Bihar Board class 10th date sheet
|Date
|Subject
|February 15
|Mother tongue
|February 16
|Maths
|February 17
|Second language
|February 19
|Social Science
|February 20
|Science
|February 21
|English
|February 22
|Elective
|February 23
|Elective
Bihar Board class 12th date sheet
|Date
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|February 1
|1 st Sitting (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM )
|2 nd Sitting (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM)
Biology
Philosophy
|Economics
|February 2
|Mathematics
Political Science
Foundation Course
|February 3
|Physics
Geography
Business Studies
|February 5
|English
|Hindi
|February 6
|Chemistry
|English
|February 7
|Hindi
History
Agriculture
|February 8
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
Psychology
Entrepreneurship
|February 9
|Music
Home Science
Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457)
|February 10
Sociology
Accountancy
136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138- Tourism, 139- Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143- Telecom, 144- It/Ites
235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237- Tourism, 238- Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242- Telecom, 243- It/Ites
342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344- Tourism, 345- Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349-
|February 12
126- Urdu, 127- Maithili, 128- Sanskrit, 129- Prakrit, 130- Magahi, 131- Bhojpuri, 132- Arabic, 133- Persian, 134- Pali, 135- Bangla
225- Urdu, 226- Maithili, 227- Sanskrit, 228- Prakrit, 229- Magahi, 230- Bhojpuri, 231- Arabic, 232- Persian, 233- Pali, 234- Bangla
332- Urdu, 333- Maithili, 334- Sanskrit, 335- Prakrit, 336- Magahi, 337- Bhojpuri, 338- Arabic, 339- Persian, 340- Pali, 341- Bangla
122- Computer Science, 123- Multi Media & Web. Tech
221- Computer Science, 222- Multi Media & Web. Tech.
317- Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media & Web. Tech
485- Physics, 486- Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489- Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491- Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495- Sociology, 496- Economics, 497- Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education,