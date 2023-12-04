BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th date sheet released, check schedule here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the datasheet for Matric and Intermediate Examination 2024. The BSEB Intermediate exams will be conducted in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024. BSEB Intermediate exams to be conducted in two shifts from February 1 to February 12(File photo)

The Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. The practical examination for class 12th will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024.

The Internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

Bihar Board class 10th date sheet Date Subject February 15 Mother tongue February 16 Maths February 17 Second language February 19 Social Science February 20 Science February 21 English February 22 Elective February 23 Elective