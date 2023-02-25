Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Board Exam: Patna students find Class 12 English paper moderate, lengthy

board exams
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 English paper was moderate in terms of difficulty, and lengthy, students in Patna said.

CBSE Class 12 English paper review(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO/For representation)
ByMegha, Patna

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Review: Students of Class 12 evoked mixed responses in Patna after taking the English paper conducted by CBSE on Friday.

Many students shared that though questions were easy to moderate but it was lengthy. Several of them said they missed to attempt two to four questions as they ran short of time.

Preeti Gupta, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, “Section A was a bit lengthy and it took around 35 minutes to comprehend and answer passages. Writing section was moderate. In the literature section, questions from prose were direct. However, extract from poetry was a bit tricky and time consuming. I am slightly disappointed as I expected to perform better.”

Another examinee, Rohit Kumar of Patna Central School, said, “ I found unseen passages quite lengthy and difficult. Writing section was moderate as I had already practiced sample papers. Literature questions were asked from the NCERT textbook. It was not difficult for those with fast writing speed.”

Shruti Sinha, a student of DAV Public School, said, “English paper was overall ‘moderate’. Literature questions were easy and directly asked from NCERT textbook. Comprehension section was lengthy but the language was easy to understand. Writing section was time consuming. I hope to score above 70 marks out of 80.”

More than 90,000 students in Bihar have registered for writing Class 12 board exams across 350 exam centres.

Topics
cbse board exams paper analysis
