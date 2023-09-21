BSEB Bihar board Inter exam 2025 registration begins, know how to apply

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Class 12 or Intermediate final examination which will be held in 2025. Class 11 students have to register themselves through school principals.

BSEB said that heads of schools will have to complete the registration process of Class 11 students from September 20 to October 11 through seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration form is available on the website which schools have to download and distribute among eligible students.

Students will submit the filled application forms at schools and then schools will verify the information mentioned on it. After that, school heads have to submit online registration forms of their students.

For any information related to online registration for the Intermediate examination or regarding payment of the fee, schools can reach out to the board on the helpline number 0612-2230039.

Check the notification below.

