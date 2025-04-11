BSEB Class 10th Scrutiny, Special & Compartment exam application process last day tomorrow, details here

The Bihar School Examination Board will close the application process for the BSEB matric, Special, and compartment examination tomorrow, April 12, 2025. Students unhappy with their marks obtained in one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny until tomorrow. BSEB 10th Scrutiny, Special & Compartment exam application ends tomorrow(File photo)

Applications can be submitted on the official websites at matric.bsebscrutiny.com, bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, or biharboardonline.com.

Quick steps to apply for the scrutiny

Visit the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com. Click on the link titled “Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)” Enter roll code, roll number, date of birth, and register by creating a password. Login using roll code, roll number and password. On the next page, the application form for scrutiny will be displayed. Mark (✔) in the check box in front of the subject/subjects where online scrutiny of the answer book needs to be applied. Make the payment of fee through debit card/credit card/net banking. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for reference.

Scrutiny will be done on the following points:

If the marks of the pages inside the answer book are not marked on the cover page, then corrections will be made in it.

If there is any error in the sum of marks given, it will be corrected.

Marks may increase, decrease or remain the same due to scrutiny.

Who can apply for the BSEB Matric (Class 10) Scrutiny and Compartment exams?

Students who believe their answer sheets have been erroneously evaluated and wish to have them rechecked can apply for scrutiny. Students who have failed in one or more subjects and fall under the compartment category can appear for the Compartment exams to improve their scores.

Interested students are advised to apply at matric.bsebscrutiny.com