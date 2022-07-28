CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Important points students should know

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2023 batch February 15 onwards. This was announced by the board while announcing results for this year's batch. Unlike 2022, there will be only one board exam next year, in addition to some other changes compared to this exam.

Those who are preparing for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 should know the following things:

Only 1 board exam

In 2022, CBSE conducted board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in two terms. For calculating results, the board considered 30% weithtage to term 1 and 70% to term 2 for theory papers while equal weightage was given to practical exams. However, this system will not continue next year, as the board has announced that there will be only one exam in 2023, just like it used to be in previous years.

30% syllabus cut

In addition to holding only 1 exam, CBSE has also rationalised the coursework for students of classes 9 to 12 by around 30%. Curriculum for next year's board exams can be checked on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample paper, marking scheme

Students who will appear in the 2023 board exams can go to cbseacademic.nic.in and download study materials like sample question paper, marking scheme, question bank, etc. It will be published in due course of time. Preparing with sample papers will give students a good idea about the pattern and types of questions asked in the board exams.