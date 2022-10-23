CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Practical exams in Nov-Dec at these schools

CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday informed that Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for the 2022-23 session will begin on January 1 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad, except for those which will remain closed during the month.

In a letter addressed to principals, CBSE's Controller of Examination Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said at schools situated in winter bound areas, which are expected to remain closed in January, practical exams, internal assessment and project work are to be completed in November-December, 2022.

“As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from 1st January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from 15th November 2022 to 14th December 2022,” the letter reads.

The board has also issued instructions for schools to facilitate smooth conduct of practical exams.

Meanwhile, theory papers for the 2023 batch will begin in February. The detailed date sheet is expected soon.