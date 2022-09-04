CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 scores

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results in due course of time. When announced, students can visit the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not made and official announcement yet regarding the result date and time.

This year, CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. Term 2 and final result was declared on July 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%.

The Class 10 compartment examinations were held from August 23 to August 29, 2022, for those who could not qualify in the main exam and for Class 12 students, exams were held from August 23.

How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022

Go to results.cbse.nic.in. Click on the link for Class 10/12 compartment exam results. Enter the asked details and login. View your marks sheet and save a copy for future use.