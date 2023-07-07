CBSE 10th and 12 Supply exam 2023 admit card released, know how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 admit card today, July 7. The CBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations will be conducted from July 17. CBSE 10th and 12 Supply exam 2023 admit card released today, know how to download(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Regular students' admit cards will be available on their school's LOC portal, where schools can download them and distribute them to the concerned candidates. From the link provided on the notification, private candidates can download their admit cards.

Candidates are advised to obtain or download the admit card as mentioned in the notification and get it signed and stamped by the school principal or centre superintendent.

Notification here

CBSE supply admit card 2023 for Private candidates: Know how to download

Visit the official website mentioned in the notification

Key in your Application No or Previous Roll no and year or Candidate name

Your CBSE Supply hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Results for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations were released on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 stood at 93.12 percent and Class 12 stood at 92.21 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON