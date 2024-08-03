CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 Supplementary result will be declared at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th Compartment or Supplementary exam results soon. Once released, candidates can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school number and admit card ID. The CBSE Class 10th Compartment exam was held from July 15 to 22. Papers were held in single shifts – from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm....Read More

In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

This year, a total of 1,31,396 students registered for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examination, the result of which was announced yesterday, August 2. Of them, 1,27,473 students appeared and 37,957 or 29.78 per cent students passed.

Gender wise, the pass percentage of girl candidates (33.47 per cent) is 5.57 percentage points better than boys (27.90) per cent in the Class 12 Supplementary exam.

The result of CBSE Class 10 annual examination was announced on May 13. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 93.06 per cent.

A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, of whom 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary results 2024.