CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 supplementary results likely soon at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 likely soon. The CBSE Class 10 supplementary results when announced can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, appeared candidates will need their roll numbers, school number and admit card ID. ...Read More
The date and time of results have not been announced by the Board yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for details.
This year Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.
CBSE Class 10 annual examination result was announced on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.06 per cent. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, out of which 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys was 92.71%.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Time of announcement of results
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: As seen in the 2024 annual and Class 12 Supply exam results, the CBSE usually announces its exam results at around 2 pm. When declared, the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Annual exam pass percentage
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check Class 10 supplementary exam dates
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: About date and time of results
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Keep login credentials ready
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Keep the following information ready to check CBSE 10th Supply results online-
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marksheets
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check passing criteria
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: To pass Class 10, a CBSE student needs to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10 annual exam details
Appeared candidates: 2238827
Passed candidates: 2095467
Pass percentage: 93.60 per cent
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Girls performed better in Class 12 compartment exam
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of girl candidates in the Class 12 Compartment exam was (33.47 per cent), 5.57 percentage points better than boys (27.90) per cent.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10 supplementary results likely soon
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Admit card necessary for marksheets
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was Class 12 supply results announced?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: This year, a total of 1,31,396 students registered for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examination, the result of which was announced on August 2. Of them, 1,27,473 students appeared and 37,957 or 29.78 per cent students passed.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores
Go to results.cbse.nic.in and open the Secondary (Class X) Supplementary exam result page.
Provide your login details – roll number, school number, admit card ID
Submit it and check the result on the next page.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Passing marks
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was re-valuation results announced?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: CBSE announced the Class 10 re-evaluation results on June 26 and July 30, 2024 in two lots. The links for both the lot is available on the official website of the board.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
cbse.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Gender wise pass percentage
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was annual results announced?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Where to check
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Date and time
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 supplementary results date and time has not been announced yet.