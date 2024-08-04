CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 likely soon. The CBSE Class 10 supplementary results when announced can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, appeared candidates will need their roll numbers, school number and admit card ID. ...Read More

The date and time of results have not been announced by the Board yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for details.

This year Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

CBSE Class 10 annual examination result was announced on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.06 per cent. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, out of which 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys was 92.71%.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary results 2024.