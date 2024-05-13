CBSE 10th Results 2024: Class 10 scores out, here’s how to check marks on official website results.cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 today. Students who appeared in the exams can check their results by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE updates CBSE 10th Results 2024: Class 10 results released on results.cbse.nic.in. Steps to check results here. (Representative image/PTI)

How to check CBSE Class 10 results:

Visit the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 board result page.

Enter the required details on the log in page and submit.

Check your board exam result.

Download the page for future need.

A total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the exams of which 20,95,467 students passed. An overall pass percentage of 93.60% has been registered this year. Girls secured 94.75%, whereas boys got 92.71%.

The CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days across the country at various exam centres.

Meanwhile, candidates can also check their scores on DigiLocker as well. The steps mentioned below will guide students to check their results on DigiLocker: