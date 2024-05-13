CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Direct link to check Class 10 results on official website ...Read More
Direct link to check Class 10 results on Digilocker
Direct link to check Class 10 results on UMANG website
The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.
CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country.
Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates
The Board will release the direct link of scorecard, pass percentage, state wise results and other details. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date, time and more.
The CBSE results, when released, can be checked on the following websites:
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 10 results on website
Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.
Open the Class X result page, as required.
Enter your login details and submit.
Check your board exam result.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Get final marksheets from schools
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 results final marksheets will be available from the students respective schools. All the appeared students will have to get in touch with the schools to get the hard copy of the final marksheet.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check Class 10 results via IVRS and SMS
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE may also provide students an option to check Class 10 results via IVRS and SMS.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The details which will be available on Class 10 marksheets are given here:
Name and personal details of candidates.
Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.
Total marks.
Pass/Compartment status.
Other information.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores on Digilocker
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
Now, on the homepage, look for the CBSE 10th result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
Apart from the official website cbse.gov.in, the results can also be checked on:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The CBSE Class 10 results 2024, when released, can be checked by entering any of the following details on the official website:
Roll number
Name of student
Date of birth
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Exam conducted in single shift
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year highlights
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check 2023 pass percentage and other details.
Total students registered: 21,84,117
Appeared: 21,65,805
Pass: 20,16,779
Pass percentage: 93.12 per cent.
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year, girls performed better than boys in Class 10th.
Class 10
Girls: 94.25 per cent
Boys: 92.72 per cent
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The following login credentials are required to check CBSE Class 12 results on the board website:
Roll number
School number and
Admit card ID.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Certificates on Parinam Manjusha
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE will provide Digital Academic Documents viz. Marksheet cum Certificates, Migration Certificates and Skill Certificates through its own digital academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ immediately after the declaration of results.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Digilocker and UMANG apps to have score details
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can download the Digilocker and UMANG apps to check their Class 10 scores. Both the apps can be downloaded from google play store.
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
Open the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
Go to the results page.
Open the Class 10 result link, as required.
Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.
Login and check Class 10/12 results.
