Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi370C
Monday, May 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

    May 13, 2024 1:13 PM IST
    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared, direct link here
    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared, direct link here

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.  Direct link to check Class 10 results on official website ...Read More

    Direct link to check Class 10 results on Digilocker 

    Direct link to check Class 10 results on UMANG website 

    The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. 

    CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country. 

    Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates 

    The Board will release the direct link of scorecard, pass percentage, state wise results and other details. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date, time and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 13, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Direct link available on cbseresults.nic.in 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The direct link to check Class 10 results is available on cbseresults.nic.in. The link is posted above. 

    May 13, 2024 1:08 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: List of websites to check marksheets 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The list is given here: 

    The CBSE results, when released, can be checked on the following websites:

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

    May 13, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Direct links available on Digilocker and UMANG websites 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The direct link to check Class 10 results is available on Digilocker and UMANG websites. The direct links for both are posted above. 

    May 13, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 10 results on website 

    Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.

    Open the Class X result page, as required.

    Enter your login details and submit.

    Check your board exam result.

    May 13, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results available on UMANG app 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 results are available on UMANG app as well. The direct link is posted above. 

    May 13, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results available on Digilocker 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 results are available on Digilocker. The direct link is given above. 

    May 13, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check marks 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check the list of official websites here: 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

    May 13, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results link to be activated soon 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 results link will be activated soon. 

    May 13, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared 

    May 13, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 10 results online?

    Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.

    Open the Class X result page, as required.

    Enter your login details and submit.

    Check your board exam result.

    May 13, 2024 12:51 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results on Digilocker 

    May 13, 2024 12:48 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Get final marksheets from schools 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 results final marksheets will be available from the students respective schools. All the appeared students will have to get in touch with the schools to get the hard copy of the final marksheet.

    May 13, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check Class 10 results via IVRS and SMS

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE may also provide students an option to check Class 10  results via IVRS and SMS.

    May 13, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results releasing shortly on UMANG App 

    May 13, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Details of marksheets 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The details which will be available on Class 10 marksheets are given here: 

    Name and personal details of candidates.

    Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

    Total marks.

    Pass/Compartment status.

    Other information.

    May 13, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks on Digilocker 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores on Digilocker

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

    Sign in/create your account

    Now, on the homepage, look for the CBSE 10th result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)

    Provide the required information and check scores.

    May 13, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Official websites list 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Official websites list given here: 

    Apart from the official website cbse.gov.in, the results can also be checked on:

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

    May 13, 2024 12:36 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: What are the details needed to check marks? 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The CBSE Class 10 results 2024, when released, can be checked by entering any of the following details on the official website:

    Roll number

    Name of student

    Date of birth

    May 13, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Exam conducted in single shift

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. 

    May 13, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year highlights 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check 2023 pass percentage and other details. 

    Total students registered: 21,84,117

    Appeared: 21,65,805

    Pass: 20,16,779

    Pass percentage: 93.12 per cent.

    May 13, 2024 12:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: List of websites 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check the list of websites given here: 

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.digilocker.gov.in

    umang.gov.in. 

    May 13, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year, girls performed better than boys in Class 10th. 

    Class 10

    Girls: 94.25 per cent

    Boys: 92.72 per cent

    May 13, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check login details needed to check marks 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The following login credentials are required to check CBSE Class 12 results on the board website:

    Roll number

    School number and

    Admit card ID.

    May 13, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Certificates on Parinam Manjusha

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE will provide Digital Academic Documents viz. Marksheet cum Certificates, Migration Certificates and Skill Certificates through its own digital academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ immediately after the declaration of results. 

    May 13, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Digilocker and UMANG apps to have score details 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can download the Digilocker and UMANG apps to check their Class 10 scores. Both the apps can be downloaded from google play store. 

    May 13, 2024 12:20 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Which websites to check for Class 10 scores 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The CBSE 10th results 2024 can be checked on the following websites:

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    May 13, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks 

    Open the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

    Go to the results page.

    Open the Class 10 result link, as required.

    Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

    Login and check Class 10/12 results.

    May 13, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Around 39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country.

    May 13, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted? 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. 

    May 13, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Other official websites to check scores 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

    May 13, 2024 12:06 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check 

    All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

    May 13, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Releasing soon 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 result will be announced likely soon by the Board. Keep your admit card in hand. 

    May 13, 2024 12:20 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Which websites to check for Class 10 scores 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The CBSE 10th results 2024 can be checked on the following websites:

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    May 13, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks 

    Open the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

    Go to the results page.

    Open the Class 10 result link, as required.

    Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

    Login and check Class 10/12 results.

    May 13, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Around 39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country.

    May 13, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted? 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. 

    May 13, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Other official websites to check scores 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

    May 13, 2024 12:06 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check 

    All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

    May 13, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Releasing soon 

    CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Class 10 result will be announced likely soon by the Board. Keep your admit card in hand. 

    Load More
    News education board exams CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes