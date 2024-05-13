CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Direct link to check Class 10 results on official website ...Read More

Direct link to check Class 10 results on Digilocker

Direct link to check Class 10 results on UMANG website

The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country.

The Board will release the direct link of scorecard, pass percentage, state wise results and other details. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date, time and more.